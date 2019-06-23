Taylor’s Forecast: Still a chance of rain today, dry weather to come

Strong storms rolled through Kansas this morning and are now moving out of the state. The rain chances aren’t over but they are reduced. Rain is possible all day but a higher chance will be for this evening in the northern portion of the state.

The main hazards today are flooding. A good portion of rain and run off water has accumulated from yesterday and today’s storms.

There is still a Slight and Marginal risk for Kansas. Most cells will form in the northwest but if the Arkansas storms build far enough back northwest then Kansas could see some strong to severe storms in the southeastern side of the state.

Monday is dry with few clouds and mainly sun.

Temperatures stay cool today thanks to the cold front. Highs are in the 70s and low 80s.

That cool weather will stick around tomorrow as well. We will get a little warmer, but still below average.

Dry conditions and sunshine will return tomorrow. This is the start of a dry period.

-Taylor