Taylor’s Forecast: Storms help to cool temps to the start the work week

A few showers have sparked up near the Oklahoma/Kansas state line through the day and traveled right north of Wichita.

The main threat is in the northwest this evening. A line of storms stretching south from Nebraska have brought strong winds and large hail.

While most of the activity will stay north of us, we do have a Slight Risk issued for only a couple of counties near the Kansas/Nebraska state line. The area highlighted in yellow is the best chance to see a tornado, however with storms dissipating rapidly as the sun sets, that chance will decrease as well.

Some showers are possible throughout the day tomorrow, but they will remain brief and most of us will stay dry.

Another round of storms will come on Sunday into Monday with widespread showers likely on Monday.

Winds will switch from southerly to northerly behind this system and this will help us to cool just a little for the middle of the work week.