Taylor’s Forecast: Storms tonight, cool down on the way

Showers are in the northeast right now tracking to the south and east. These will last in central Kansas through the mid morning hours. As the sun comes up, these storms will lose a lot of their punch and dissipate from south to north.

We will stay mostly dry through the afternoon with a southerly breeze and highs in the low 90s. The heat will definitely be on in the far southwest portion of the state as well as the Oklahoma panhandle. Heat indices in these place could be above 100.

More storms will track south from Nebraska later tonight in the north. These will track southeast through the overnight.

A Slight Risk is in place for some of these far northerly storms early on in the event. Through the overnight hours the potential for severe storms will decrease a little and most likely be on the strong side. Wind and hail look to be the biggest concerns.

A lot of the these storms will continue in the central and east through tomorrow morning.

More strong storms up north are possible again tomorrow, but likely to not be as severe.

Temperatures will stay in the 90s for most through the weekend, but then dropping to the 80 for the start of the work week thanks to a cold front from the north.