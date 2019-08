We started off wet this morning. Maybe you woke up to the rain or it rained on you on the way to work. A few storms linger out north but for the most part it is just clouds. These clouds will be keeping us cool today. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Rain will be spotty throughout the day today and we can expect strong to severe storms later tonight. Isolated sprinkles will stick around through the morning on Saturday, but Sunday is looking dry.

-Meteorologist Taylor Cox