Taylor’s Forecast: Storms tonight, relief from the heat this weekend

Several of us will see pop up showers this afternoon, but most of us will stay dry and hot. Highs will reach the mid to upper 90s with a southerly wind that is pumping in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. This will help to fuel storms that will begin to spark up early this evening, shortly before 5. These storms could be strong to severe, with the best chance for severe storms out west. The biggest hazards will be large hail and strong to damaging winds. Storms will slowly fizzle out overnight and we will remain mostly dry for the start of tomorrow. More hit and miss showers possible tomorrow afternoon and then again on Saturday. The chances for rain dries out on Sunday and we will start the work week off rather dry. Temperatures for your holiday weekend will be cooler than what we have seen here lately. We are only expecting to get into the low 90s, but high humidity cannot be ruled out.