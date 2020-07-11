Taylor’s Forecast: Storms will bookend the afternoon heat

Spotty storms are popping up this morning. The main hazard is the heavy downpour and lightning, however small hail and strong winds could also be a risk in this line of storms. They will dissipate by the late morning hours.

Highs this afternoon will be in the low to upper 90s. It will be hot for everyone, but more mild in the northwest where the front will flip winds to bring in the cooler and drier northern air. Southerly winds will pump in warm air down south. So it will feel like a sauna the farther south you live.

This afternoon will be mostly dry and hot! A Heat Advisory is in place for counties in the southern half of the state for heat indices up to 104 and higher during the hottest part of the day.

More isolated storms are likely to develop later this evening along the front in south central Kansas and tracking southeast.

There is an Enhanced risk issued for some of our south central counties for storms that could bring strong wind gusts, large hail, and the slim chance for a tornado in the late evening hours.

All timing for these systems are subject to change. The storms early in the day will impact the ones later in the day. The bulk of the day, however, will be hot and dry. Cooler on Sunday, but the heat ramps up early next week with several slim chances for storms.