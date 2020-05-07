Taylor’s Forecast: Strong to severe showers tonight, drier for the weekend

Showers will continue this afternoon ahead of a disturbance that is passing through the state right now. Out west conditions are sunny with northerly winds, but a blanket of clouds and storms are more likely out east, ahead of the disturbance. Highs today will depend on how much cloud cover we get, most of us will be in the 60s and 70s with warmer air out west. Some showers could be strong to severe later this afternoon and evening, with the best chance for severe weather will be down south near the Kansas/Oklahoma state line. There is a Slight risk in place for storms later this evening and overnight. Stay weather aware for several chances of passing storms. Rain from the backside of this system will pass through overnight, but should clear out shortly before noon tomorrow. Rain chances for this weekend remain slim. A more organized system will return early next week. Temperatures remain mostly below average over the next 7 days.