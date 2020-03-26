Taylor’s Forecast: Strong to severe storms possible tonight and tomorrow

This afternoon will be cloudy and temperatures will only reach the 50s in the northwest thanks to northerly winds and cloud cover. A more southerly flow down south will help temperatures to warm to the 70s and 80s. An increase in moisture will help showers to form this evening. They will start out non severe, but the potential for stronger and severe storms will increase through the overnight hours. A slight risk for severe storms has been issued for our east central communities tonight for large hail and strong winds.

Conditions will be favorable again on Friday night for strong to severe storms in southeastern Kansas including the Wichita area. Strong winds, hail, and the slim chance for a tornado will be possible late Friday night. Rain will continue Saturday morning and colder air up north could produce a few flurries or wet snow. We will dry off by the afternoon hours and stay dry for Sunday.