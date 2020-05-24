Taylor’s Forecast: Strong to severe storms tonight, rainy start tomorrow

Some showers have brought sprinkles to portions of central Kansas this morning. Most of us will stay dry until later this afternoon.

Highs today range from the 60s to 80s depending on what side of the front you live. Those behind the front will get the cool and dry air earlier than those ahead of it.

Most of the day will be dry except for a slim lingering shower. Later this afternoon and early evening, a line of isolated storms will develop along the front across the central portion of the state.

They will remain isolated at first, but congeal into a line and track east during the late evening.

The main hazards will be hail at first while the systems remain fairly isolated, but we will transition into damaging wind and rain as the evening goes on. Tornado risk is possible, but remains slim.

Thunderstorms are likely to continue into Monday morning, but are not expected to extend to severe threshold.

The main threat Monday morning will be the flooding. A Flash Flood Watch is in place until tomorrow night for a good portion of the viewing area.

Temperatures are fairly warm again today, but take about a 10 degree hit tomorrow. We will slowly rebound back to the 80s by the end of the week. This active pattern looks to continue but become more of an impact out east later in the week as well.