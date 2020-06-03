Taylor’s Forecast: Strong to severe storms tonight, warm weather continues

Storms that fired up to the west yesterday evening have weakened and fizzled out. A front has moved in from the north and will stall out today. This disturbance combined with the heat and humidity will keep conditions unsettled.

There could still be a leftover shower or sprinkle around to the west and north but most of us will go through the morning and afternoon dry. We'll turn steamy again under partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 90s across the area.