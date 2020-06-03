Taylor’s Forecast: Strong to severe storms tonight, warm weather continues

It will be another steamy day across the state. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s and it will feel humid with a slight breeze from the south. Storms will be the big focus tonight. Isolated development will begin early this evening in the northwest then congeal into a line and track east overnight. A Slight risk is issued for a good portion of the viewing area. The biggest hazards associated with these storms will be strong winds and large hail, but a brief tornado cannot be ruled out. The system will last through the early morning hours tomorrow, but how far it will track is still to be determined. Some spotty showers are possible down south and in north central Kansas through the morning hours. Most of us will stay dry and warm for most of the afternoon tomorrow, but a spotty shower and storm is possible through Saturday. Temperatures will stay in the 90s until a front comes through early next week and briefly brings us back to the 80s.