Taylor’s Forecast: Summer-like conditions change to fall at the end of the weekend

We are starting out calm and comfortable this morning with mostly clear skies.

Highs this afternoon will warm to the low 90s for our central communities but upper 90s can be expected out west. Mostly sunny today with more clouds expected tomorrow.

The summer-like weather will stick around through the weekend, but cooler temperatures will approach behind this front. Depending on where this front stall will determine who will see summer and who will see more fall-like weather for the last day of your extended weekend.

Winds will also be stronger tomorrow as the cold front approaches the state. Initially this front will come through dry and stall out in the middle Kansas. Warmer weather is expected ahead of the front and cooler behind it.

Cold rain is likely late Monday into Tuesday from north to south. This will bring widespread rain for most and possibly even snow out west through the day Tuesday. Storm chances are very slim. The big story will be the rain and cooler temperatures. Winds are likely to be strong as well.

Showers will begin to break apart on Wednesday. A sprinkle or two may be left around by Thursday, but we will begin to see more sunshine and temperatures will slowly warm back up on Thursday and Friday.