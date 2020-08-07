Taylor’s Forecast: Summer-like heat is back

The heat is on this afternoon. Temperatures will top out at 93 with a breezy southerly wind. Showers have now mostly moved out to the east, but another round is possible later today in north central Kansas. Some showers and storms could sneak into far southwest regions, but most will stay in the Oklahoma and Texas panhandle. Winds will be breezy from the south with highs in the upper 90s for the weekend. Most of our storm chances this weekend will be overnight on Saturday into Sunday and then again Sunday into Monday. Severe storms are possible on Saturday night, but the strongest storms will be to the north in Nebraska. The work week will be mostly dry and warm in the low to mid 90s.