Taylor’s Forecast: Summer-like today, but fall is in the forecast

Weather Blog

Temperatures this afternoon will be in the low to mid 90s with sunny skies. This warm but windy summer-like weather will stick around through a very similar set up tomorrow. A cold front will knock temperatures down on Sunday to the 70s and 80s. A little bit of moisture associated with this front means more cloud cover and a few showers for everyone. Stronger storms are more likely to the south and east of Wichita. Pockets of hail, lightning, and strong winds are the main hazards for a few of our southcentral communities where a Marginal risk is in place. Depending on how fast this front moves could change the timing of the cooler temperatures and placement of storms. Fall will be the feel later in the week, but we return to that dry weather through Friday.

SMOKE TRACKER: The front will start to creep into southern Nebraska today and clear out some of the smoke up north, while pushing more down south. The next front, on Saturday, will bring down more smoke from the north and cause hazy skies to continue through the weekend. A system that will bring rain to Oregon and Washington today will help improve smoke issues, however dry air over the southwestern US will not help conditions.

