Taylor’s Forecast: Summer like weather and mostly dry

We are only a few days away from the start of Meteorological summer, but the heat seemed to arrive a little early. A ridge of high pressure that is tracking across the Rockies is pushing the wet weather away and keeping us calm and warm.

We will reach the 80s and 90s this afternoon with the warmest weather out west.

There is a slim chance for pop up showers both today and tomorrow. The best chances will be out west and overnight, but even those will remain slim with garden variety showers expected.

A warm front out west will initiate some of these showers and storms, but most of them will struggle to cross the Colorado/ Kansas state line.

Temperatures will warm through the work week until rain chances return on Thursday, then activity seems to pick up a bit.