Taylor’s Forecast: Sunny and Dry, Feeling like Fall Today

This weekend will be dry and quiet. Expect a sky full of sunshine today. Westerly winds switching to southerly will warm temperatures to the mid to high 50s.

Today and tomorrow will feel like fall. It is a great weekend to be outside. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

We will top out for the week on Monday at a high of 60. The 50s stick around on Tuesday and Wednesday but a drop in the temperatures comes with the next rain chance on Thursday.

Tonight is the time to set your clocks back. It is also a good time to change the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

There are slim chances for wet weather on during the mid week. The best rain chance for the week will be on Thursday.