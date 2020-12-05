Taylor’s Forecast: Sunny and warming for the weekend

It is a frigid start to the weekend. Breezy conditions can be expected today with mostly clear skies. If any clouds pass over, they will be high clouds that shouldn’t impact the temperatures.

The low 50s will be the sweet spot for highs this weekend and the start of next week. This is slightly above average.

Staying quiet with calmer conditions tomorrow. A ridge of high pressure will stay just to the west of us. This is the cause for calm conditions this week and slightly warmer temperatures out west.

The ridge will track to the east and brings those warmer temperatures across the state, bringing us to the low 60s by the midweek.

We will stay quiet and unseasonably warm until a system brings cooler air at the start of next weekend.

Conditions stay dry until the late week and early weekend. This blast of cooler air could bring some showers along with it. We will track this system and give more updates as it approaches.