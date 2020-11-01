Taylor’s Forecast: Sunny and warming for the work week

This quiet pattern stays in play through the work week. Temperatures will be slightly chillier today than yesterday. Highs will reach the 50s and 60s under mostly sunny skies.

The air will be crisp with dewpoints in the 20s and 30s. The high pressure system will help to keep skies mostly sunny and warming to start the work week tomorrow.

Temperatures will return to the average in the mid 60s, with those out west a little warmer in the 70s.

Skies stay clear through Tuesday with highs in the 70s for most of the work week. A shortwave on Wednesday will bring clouds through the area. Models are trying to squeeze out a pop up shower or two from this, but due to the lack of moisture, it is more likely that we stay dry. Clear skies return until Saturday when the pattern turns more active, however that is still too far out to determine anything definite.