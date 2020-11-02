Taylor’s Forecast: Sunny and warming through the work week

We are in for a beautiful afternoon. Mostly sunny skies and a light breeze will accompany temperatures that will top out in the mid to upper 60s with warmer weather in the 70s out west. The calm and quiet pattern will stay in play through the rest of the work week. Temperatures will climb to mid to upper 70s for most. A disturbance will pass through the state on Wednesday and bring an increase in cloud cover. There is not enough moisture in the air for this to produce any showers. Sunny skies return on Thursday through the work week. A more active pattern will begin at the end of the weekend and bring more showers to the area. It is still too far out to determine the impacts of this system, but it will be one to watch.