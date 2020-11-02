Taylor’s Forecast: Sunny and warming through the work week

High pressure continues to hold strong in the region which will keep pleasant conditions flowing in our direction.

After a morning chill we'll be able to shed the jackets and enjoy a warmer afternoon in the 70s to 60s. Skies will be sunny and dry. Winds will be breezy at times, mainly in Central Kansas. They'll also be out of the south which will help high temperatures turn pleasant. It'll stay clear and quiet tonight as lows fall into the 40s to 30s.