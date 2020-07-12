Taylor’s Forecast: Sunny until storms develop out west later today

Mostly dry and sunny during the day today. Not as humid as yesterday. Temperatures warming to the low to mid 90s.

Storms will line up along the Kansas/Colorado state line later today and track east through the evening and overnight hours.

A Slight risk for strong to severe storms is issued for several of our western counties. The hazards include strong to severe wind gusts and large hail.

A very similar set up tomorrow. Storms will begin out west, but our focus will shift to the northwest for the best chances for severe weather.

Widespread scattered showers and storms are likely through the overnight hours into Tuesday.

We are about average today for temperatures, but we are on the warm up for the rest of the week. We will hit upper 90s on Tuesday and Wednesday with heat indices most likely above 100.