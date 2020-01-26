Taylor’s Forecast: Temperatures are on the rise before an active week

Expect a sunny Sunday. Sunshine will help to warm temperatures to the 50s this afternoon. Some could even reach a brief 60 degree.

Today is the warmest we will get this week. Temperatures dip only slightly tomorrow to 50 then rain chances return along with cooler temperatures.

The next wet system will make its appearance late Monday night and early Tuesday morning. This will bring a mix of rain, sleet, and snow.

We get a break from the rain on Wednesday but another round of wet weather returns on Thursday. This system will move in early in the morning and pass through the state during the day.

An active week will end on Friday morning and we will dry off and warm up for the weekend.