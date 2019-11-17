Taylor’s Forecast: Temperatures are seasonably today, but trends warmer early this week

The state has been scattered with sprinkles and light showers this morning. Minimal accumulation was produced from the showers behind a cold front that tracked to the southeast of Wichita.

Temperatures will top out in the 50s today. We will start out mostly cloudy and end mostly clear with only a few clouds this afternoon.

A high pressure system is pushing the cold front and clouds east this afternoon. Northerly winds will keep temperatures cooler than yesterday.

A sprinkle or two is possible tomorrow morning, but this system won’t stick around long.

The next rain system that we are keeping our eye on will arrive on Wednesday. This will bring some much needed rain to all of the state.

Rain will continue lightly on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures start out for the week unseasonably warm in the 60s then take a drop on Thursday and cool weather stays through the weekend.