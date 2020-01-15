Taylor’s Forecast: Temperatures drop as winter weather tracks through the state

Dry weather continues through today but big changes in the form of winter weather are in the forecast for tomorrow. This morning started out foggy but as that began to mix through the atmosphere, clouds hang low through the midday. Highs today will only reach the 40s for most. A brief 50 degree high could top out temperatures out southwest. Overnight lows will dip to the low 20s.

Tomorrow will be the coldest day of the week as a system tracks through the state that will bring us rain, freezing rain, and ice. Snow will be more possible the more north and west you live. This dynamic system will make travel a little dicey on Thursday and Friday morning. By Friday afternoon, temperatures will warm to the 50s so most of the ice and snow will melt off. We will dry off by the weekend and temperatures will stay relatively average for the rest of the week.