Taylor’s Forecast: Temperatures on the warm up before a Christmas cooldown

Sunny and warming are the main conditions today. We started out with very few clouds this morning.

This afternoon, temperatures will top out in the mid 40s across the Sunflower state. We will see a good amount of sunshine.

Dry air has really dominated our weather. Dry conditions and clear skies will help us to warm up in the afternoons and cool quickly in the evenings.

Temperatures warm to the 50s tomorrow for a very comfortable afternoon. This warming trend continues until we top out in the 60s on Tuesday. A cold front will bring these temperatures plummeting to the 40s by Wednesday and 30s to end the work week.

Strong winds will be a big story ahead of the front on Tuesday and Wednesday, then rain/snow possible along the front.

Models are still trending on the dry side for Kansas right now, but we will monitor the development of this system as it approaches. Especially during the holidays, this system could have wintry weather impacts up north.

Temperatures warm right above normal for Christmas day.