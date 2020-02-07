Taylor’s Forecast: Temperatures trend warmer for the weekend

A weak disturbance that passed through the state this morning has some clouds and snow showers trailing behind it. The best chance for a flurry or brief rain shower will be out in west and southwestern Kansas. Slim to no accumulation is expected from these showers. Skies will have a mix of sun and clouds today and temperatures will top out in the mid 40s. Clouds will clear for a sunny day tomorrow. This sunshine will help temperatures to warm to the upper 40s and 50s.

A cold front will track through the state late Saturday night and rain will form southeast of Kansas. If this shifts just a little to the northwest, then Kansas could get some rain and snow. Right now it looks like we will stay too dry for rain. Better chances for rain and snow will be about mid-week on Tuesday to Thursday.