Taylor’s Forecast: Temperatures warm with several chances for rain

Winds have flipped back south and we will be warmer this afternoon than what we have seen the past few days. Highs this afternoon will be in the 60s and 70s.

We will stay dry until later tonight when showers begin to form out west. These will be mainly the garden variety with small amounts of lightning and thunder.

Showers will track west to east. Some communities out east will wake up with rain or wet grass on Sunday morning.

Expect mostly cloudy skies tomorrow. Some spotty showers may pop up in the evening, but the afternoon will stay dry.

Expect cloudy, but dry skies on Monday, with temperatures continue to rise. This warm and active pattern will continue through the work week with Tuesday night/Wednesday being the best day for widespread rain chances. The severity for all systems looks pretty low at this point.

We are a bit cooler on Wednesday thanks to the passing low pressure system, but temperatures rebound on Thursday.