Taylor’s Forecast: Temps above average for the end of the weekend and start of your work week

The front has worked its way through the KSN viewing area. Winds have shifted from southerly to northerly behind the front.

Winds in the western side of the state are very gusty. They are gusting up to 50 mph at times.

The front won’t significantly impact temperatures. Highs today will range from the 40s to 50s. Cooler weather will linger in the west.

The front will pass through quickly thanks to a high pressure system in the west.

The dry stretch will continue through the first part of this week. Our next rain chance is on Thursday when another cold front tracks through the state. Ahead of the front, on the warm side, is where we can expect rain.

This will mainly only impact south and north central Kansas and place to the east.

Temperatures will drop significantly behind the front. We will start the weekend off chilly, in the 40s and lows in the teens.