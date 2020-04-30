Taylor’s Forecast: Temps climb until a cold front this weekend

Another dry, warm, and windy day is upon us. Temperatures will warm to the upper 70s, 80s, and even low 90s. The warmest temperatures will be out west thanks to the strong southerly winds. Skies will stay partly cloudy this afternoon. As a ridge of high pressure builds above us, it will help to keep us dry, but a weak disturbance out west could bring rain as we end the work week. This will kick start a more active pattern of slim rain chances through early next week.

A cold front will be the big story this weekend. It will track across the state on Saturday. This will bring another slim chance for rain, with a severe risk out west. The cold front will cause temperatures to tumble on Sunday so we will back into the 70s but still right about or above normal. Better chances for widespread rain out east as the work week gets started.