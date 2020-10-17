Taylor’s Forecast: The front brings hazy skies, slim rain chances, and freezing temperatures

The winds started out strong today. Here is a look at the strongest wind gusts over the last 24 hours.

A front brought down smoke from Colorado wildfires so skies have been hazy this afternoon. Less haze, but more clouds can be expected tomorrow.

Our attention turns to the impacts of the cold front that include cold temperatures late today and into tomorrow. Overnight lows will dip to the 30s and 40s.

Rain is also possible behind the disturbance tonight and Sunday morning. Rain chances remain slim due to the lack of moisture in the region.

The best chances for rain is along our far northern counties and our south central communities. Rainfall accumulation will only be a few tenths of an inch.

We won’t warm up much tomorrow. Only to the 40s and 50s in the afternoon.

This pool of cold air will bring temperatures close to or cooler than freezing to start the work week. A Freeze Watch is in effect for Sunday night into Monday morning in the northwest.

Temperatures slowly warm as the week progresses but then crash again late in the week with another cold front. Rain chances are slim, but more frequent this week.