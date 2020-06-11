Taylor’s Forecast: The warm weather is back and here to stay

The warm weather has returned across the sunflower state. Expect a southerly breeze switching to northwest due to a disturbance that is draped across the center of Kansas. While high pressure is ultimately in control and is the reason for the warm weather, this weak disturbance will bring some clouds and showers later this evening. Showers and storms will start out west and track east into south central Kansas. These showers will not have enough moisture to turn severe but isolated strong winds and small hail can’t be ruled out especially for those out west. Another chance out west for isolated showers is possible Friday night and into Saturday morning. We will be mostly dry over the weekend except for a few showers along the Colorado/Kansas state line. Highs will stay in the mid 90s through the start of next week. Since the average for this time of year is in the mid 80s, this is seasonably warm.

