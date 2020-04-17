Taylor’s Forecast: The weekend will bring warm and wet weather

Conditions are cold and chilly today. More sunshine is expected this afternoon, but temperatures will stay below average. Highs will be in the 50s this afternoon with a cold northerly wind. Overnight lows will dip right at or below freezing, but winds will switch to a more southerly flow which will help temperatures to warm this weekend. It will be a nice weekend to get outside except for a few spotty showers. Showers are expected overnight Saturday and into Sunday. Only a General risk is in place, so these should be the garden variety with a rare rumble of thunder and lightning. The weekend won’t be a total washout, but be weather aware of the strong winds and lightning in the area.

More clouds will filter in on Monday, but it will stay dry until Tuesday afternoon. Another system will bring stronger storms on Tuesday and Wednesday. The end of the work week will be a bit colder, but overall nice days, even though this active trend continues with the next wet system on the tails of the one before it.