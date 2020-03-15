Taylor’s Forecast: The work week starts out wet

The next system that is expected to bring rain is tracking across the Oklahoma/Kansas state line. Scattered showers are possible through the southeastern half of the state this evening.

This system will track to the east and some of our far eastern counties could wake up with rain tomorrow morning. We will dry off into the early morning hours.

The rest of your Monday will remain dry, but cloudy. If any sunshine is to peak through the clouds tomorrow, it will be out southwest. This will help to significantly warm temperatures much more than the rest of the state.

A cold front will shift winds as it passes through on Monday night and into Tuesday morning. Temperatures will take a bit of a dip on Tuesday afternoon thanks to the intrusion of colder air.

A few sprinkles and light showers are possible along the front, but the better and more significant chances come from a disturbance down south.

Rain will be widespread Tuesday afternoon and into Wednesday morning. Some lightning is possible but, stronger thunderstorms will be more likely on Wednesday and Thursday.

As a low pressure system organizes, it will set up the showers for Wednesday night and into Thursday.

This system is on the stronger side and looking a bit spring-like. It will track through the state through Thursday morning.

Temperatures take a tumble on Friday due to Thursday’s cold front, but we will start to see some more sunshine at the end of the week.