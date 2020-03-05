Taylor’s Forecast: The work week will start off wet after a warm weekend

A cold front is in the process of pushing through the area this morning but it's still expected to come through dry. There will be a normal chill in the air this morning but we'll feel the effects of the cold front a bit more by the warmest part of the afternoon.

A lot of the clouds that moved into the area yesterday have cleared out so we've got plenty of sunshine on the way for our Thursday. Even though skies will be bright our winds will switch out of the north and cool highs down into the 50s to low 60s. Most high temperatures will still be above the norm.