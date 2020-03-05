Taylor’s Forecast: The work week will start off wet after a warm weekend

More sunshine is seen today than yesterday thanks to a high pressure system in control of our region this afternoon. Despite the chilly winds, temperatures will stay mild through tomorrow. The high pressure will move on through before the weekend and winds will return to a southerly flow. Temperatures will climb for Saturday and Sunday and will be comfortable in the upper 60s. The next system that we are tracking will reach northwestern Kansas late Sunday night. This system has the potential for rain late Sunday night. Better chances for rain will come on Monday. A slim chance of showers will last through Wednesday, however these are expected to be brief and light. 

