Taylor’s Forecast: Today’s spring like temperatures will cool later this week

Today will be one of the warmest days of the week. Temperatures top out in the 50s. Expect light winds and mostly cloudy skies.

This comfortable weather is brought to you by a high pressure system that has been in control this weekend. A low pressure system will skirt around Kansas and bring rain showers east and west of the state.

Enjoy the nice weather while you can, because while most will stay above average, colder air begins to filter into the northwest tomorrow.

A secondary disturbance behind the front is our best chance for rain and snow on Tuesday and Wednesday. Showers will start out west on Tuesday. Rain and snow are possible off and on through Wednesday. As it tracks eastward , it will lose a lot of its punch.

Clouds begin to clear later in the week and temperatures warm back up on Friday.