Taylor’s Forecast: Unseasonably warm today, cooler with showers and storms tomorrow

The warming trend that has brought summer weather is nearing it’s end. We will have one last day with temperatures in the 90s. Highs will range from low to upper 90s. The warmest of these will be through the southwest and north central portions of the viewing area.

Winds will also be on the strong side today. A Red Flag Warning has been issued for a few of our northern counties. The warm temperatures, strong winds, and dry conditions out north and west are cause for dangerous fire weather.

The cold front will track through the state tomorrow and bring highs back down to the 70s.

Showers are possible for everyone tomorrow night through Monday morning, but the best chances for storms to the south and eastern sides of the state.

There is a Marginal risk issued to the south and east of Wichita. This does include a few of our counties. The biggest hazards include gusty winds, small hail, and lightning.

Temperatures will fall through Monday into the 60s, but rebound back to the upper 70s and 80s on Tuesday.

High pressure sets back in, so rain chances will be limited after this initial front passes. Another cold front that comes through mid-week will cause a cooldown back to the 70s.