Taylor’s Forecast: Unseasonably warm weather today will be followed by a big cool down

Today is the day to get outside. Temperatures will warm to the low to mid 60s with a light wind and sunny skies.

High pressure is in control and can be to thank for the nice conditions.

A cold front is expected to pass through the state Sunday and that will drop temperatures. Cooler air is expected in the north where the cold front reaches first then a little warmer down south.

Everyone will get a big cooldown on Monday to the 30s.

On Monday, a sprinkle or brief shower are possible, then widespread rain on Tuesday.

There could be a band of snow mixed into this as we fall below freezing through the very early or late night hours, but mainly rain is expected. We will dry out by Wednesday and temps will really fluctuate due to the multiple passing systems.

Temps return to about normal and sunny by the end of the work week before another round of rain and snow on Friday and Saturday.

