Taylor’s Forecast: Warm and active today, wintry weather for Easter Sunday

We are waking up mild this morning. Temperatures started in the 40s and 50s thanks to the warm southerly winds that are pumping warm and moist air into the Kansas atmosphere. Temperatures will continue to warm through the afternoon as well. Highs are in the 70s and 80s today.

Warm air will help to power any showers that pop up this afternoon. A Marginal risk is issued for most our southwest, central, and northeastern counties. A Slight risk is in place for the southern most portions of Comanche, Barber, and Harper, Kansas, as well as Harper, Oklahoma.

Development will begin around 5-7pm this evening and track east. The biggest hazards will be large hail, lightning, and thunder. Wind will also be a factor and we can’t rule out a tornado, but the most severe storms will take place mostly south of Kansas.

Sunday brings a more wintry feel. Cold air wraps around behind the low and temperatures will drop below freezing. Snow is possible on the backside of this system, accumulation will be greatest for our northernmost counties.

Redevelopment of strong storms are possible Sunday afternoon, those counties shaded in dark green and yellow will want to stay weather aware. Any shower that pops up has the potential to be strong to severe with hail and wind being the main hazards.

Sunday will end very windy. A High Wind Watch is in place for gusts up to 60 mph. If you factor in the snow with this high wind, visibility may be reduced at times.

The cold air from the front will impact temperatures this week. We are dry Monday then snow chances return thanks to cold air on Tuesday. Rain chances linger through the end of the week as temperatures slowly rise.