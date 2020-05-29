Taylor’s Forecast: Warm and mostly dry through the weekend

Mostly sunny skies and warm weather are expected today. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s with warmer temperatures out west due to a high pressure system that will allow temperatures to continue to warm through the weekend. It will feel like summer as we head into Meteorological summer, which begin on June 1st. Some out west will reach the 90s over the weekend and the eastern side of the state will catch up by early next week. We will stay mostly dry except for a few rogue showers tomorrow. The rest of the week looks warm and partly cloudy.