Taylor’s Forecast: Warm and mostly dry through the weekend

Now that a cold front has swept through, it's moved that pesky system that's been spinning up clouds and rain out of here. We're starting Friday with drier skies with the exception of Western Kansas where there are a few showers.

There could be an isolated rumble too but this activity should wrap up through the morning and won't reach Central Kansas. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs warming into the 70s to 80s.