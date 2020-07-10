Taylor’s Forecast: Warm and mostly dry weekend

The rain from this morning has now tracked east and left behind some clouds and strong wind. We will be monitoring these showers for the rest of the afternoon, but they are only looking like the garden variety until later today. Initiation for storms tonight will be later this evening. There will be 2 areas of concern. The first are is south central Kansas. Storms will start out isolated and track south into Oklahoma. The second area of storms will be in the northwestern Kansas. This system will track southeast overnight. So our central and south central counties will see another round of rain by Friday morning.

There will be another chance for rain early on Saturday morning for our far eastern counties. Most of the KSN viewing area counties will stay dry after Friday thanks to a high pressure system that is building a ridge of high pressure out west. This is also building in the heat so temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 90s and even reaching 100 through the end of next week.