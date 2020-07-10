Taylor’s Forecast: Warm and mostly dry weekend

Shower chances are shrinking as the early morning system tracks south into Oklahoma. We cannot rule out another pop up shower today, but most of us will stay dry. The dry weather will continue through the start of the weekend. A system will pass by out east on Saturday. If it shifts to the west, it may graze some of our easternmost counties like Lyon, Greenwood, Elk, and Chautauqua. Right now, however, the system looks to be farther east into Western Missouri. So most of Kansas will stay dry. Temperatures will be on the rise this weekend as a high pressure system builds out west. Warm temperatures and dry skies will be the big story at the start of the next work week.