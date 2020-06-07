Taylor’s Forecast: Warm and windy again today, seasonable temperatures this week

Another warm one today! While a few degrees cooler than yesterday, it will still be very warm this afternoon. Most of us will be in the mid 90s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Winds will still be a big factor out west. We do have a High Wind Warning for gusts up to 55 mph until 10 tonight.

Staying dry today, but tomorrow is when a cold front will slowly swing down into northwestern Kansas and flip winds around. Strong to severe storms are possible during the overnight hours into early Tuesday morning.

There is a slight risk issued for storms in northwest and north central Kansas. All hazards are possible.

Rain progresses southeast through the day on Tuesday. The track of this system will be impacted from the remnants of tropical storm Cristobal that is expected to make landfall today.

Temperatures dip back to the 80s on Tuesday and it will look a little more seasonable after that. The mid week looks dry but more showers are expected on Friday and Saturday.