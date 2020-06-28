Taylor’s Forecast: Warm and windy, slim rain chances

Warm and windy will be the main conditions today. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s with a southerly wind sustained around 20 mph at some points this afternoon with even stronger gusts.

We will be mostly dry through the daytime. Showers are possible along a boundary out to the west this evening. Most of these will stay west of the Colorado/Kansas state line, but a few could linger into Kansas. Most of these will stay below severe threshold and remain isolated.

Another chance for spotty showers tomorrow, but the best chance will be east of the state.

The cold front that is moving in during the mid week is looking mostly dry. This will drop temperatures slightly for the end of the week.

Temperatures get toasty on Tuesday! Most of us will need to watch for heat indices above 100. Mostly dry the rest of the week.