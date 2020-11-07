Taylor’s Forecast: Warm and windy today, cooler start to the work week

Starting out mild this morning in the 40s and 50s. We remain on a warm streak today. Temperatures top out in the 70s.

Windy and warm will be the big headlines for this weekend. A High Wind Warning is issued out west for gusts up to 65 mph tonight into tomorrow.

This could cause travel impacts on the highway especially for truck drivers. Warm, windy, and dry conditions could also create fire dangers out west. More moisture is expected on Sunday, but gusty winds will be a problem until the front passes.

The next system that we are watching is the front that will bring rain early Monday morning.

Rain, is all that is expected ahead of the front due to temperatures staying well above freezing until Tuesday. A wintry mix is possible when temperatures drop below freezing during the overnight hours early and late Tuesday, but the daytime highs are expected to stay above freezing so anything that does fall will not stick around.

Early Monday morning is the most likely start to this system. We will dry off for Wednesday, but another round of showers returns on Thursday for our central and eastern most counties.