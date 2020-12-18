Taylor’s Forecast: Warm and windy today, warming through the weekend

It is a windy start to Friday. A Wind Advisory has been issued for our far eastern counties for wind gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon.

Clouds could carry a sprinkle or two as a front crosses the state. Don’t expect a ton from this system, it just doesn’t have enough moisture to bring a significant shower.

Highs will be in the mid 40s to low 50s this afternoon.

Temperatures will take a slight hit tomorrow due to today’s front and drop to the mid to upper 40s for all. We will warm up nicely to the 50s by Sunday and stay dry and sunny. Sunshine and warmer temperatures persist until the mid week.

Shower chances remain slim, but return on Wednesday and Thursday mainly for the north. Temperatures at this time will also plummet back to the 30s.