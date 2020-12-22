Taylor’s Forecast: Warm and windy today with cooler weather on the way

Windy and warm will be the big story today. Southerly wind will bring warmer air to the Sunflower state. Highs will be in the 60s.

High Wind Watches and Warnings have been issued out west and Wind Advisories are issued farther east. I would not be surprised if we have more counties added to this. Wind gusts could exceed 55-60 mph this afternoon around the cold front.

This front will make its way through the northwest later today. Colder, northerly wind is expected behind the front.

Wind stays strong behind the front as well. Rain chances are still slim. The best chances are to the north and also out east where more cloud cover is expected.

Temperatures cool down to the 30s and 40s behind the front. We will be sunny and about average for Christmas Eve and day.

Temperatures will warm through the weekend to the low to mid 50s, but another cold front will bring another rain chance early on in the weekend then again during the early part of the work week.