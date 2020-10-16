Taylor’s Forecast: Warm and windy tomorrow, temperatures tumble on Sunday

Wind speeds will pick up this evening. Southerly winds will help overnight temperatures to stay warmer in the 40s.

This warmer trend will resume into Saturday as temperatures return back to the mid 70s with strong wind.

A wind advisory is in effect from 9 am to 3 pm tomorrow. Wind speeds will be sustained about 15 to 35 mph with gusts around 40 mph. Dry air and warmer temps could flirt with critical fire weather out west on Saturday afternoon.

Our attention turns to a cold front that will bring cold temperatures on Sunday. Rain is also possible behind the disturbance on Sunday morning. Rain chances remain slim due to the lack of moisture in the region. The best chances for rain is along our far northern counties and our south central communities.

Highs will dip to the 40s and 50s on Sunday and Monday. We can expect Freeze and Frost alerts to return at this time as well. Temperatures slowly warm as the week progresses.