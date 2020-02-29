Taylor’s Forecast: Warm but windy today, a cool down early next week

Today is one of those days that you look out the window and it feels as nice as it looks. Temperatures will top out in the 70s across the state.

A big story today will be the winds that will pick up in central Kansas this afternoon. Gusts will be moderate to strong as well.

As a front tracks through tomorrow, we start to see some of that colder weather intrude into northwest Kansas.

The next system will have an impact on the Kansas weather at the beginning of the work week. It is tracking through the state from the northwest. This system will bring snow to Colorado, however it begins to dry up as it approaches Kansas. Northwest Kansas could see snow showers on Monday, but chances are greater outside of our area.

As it passes through the state it will redevelop and gather more moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. A sprinkle or brief shower could be squeezed out across the state, but chances remain low.



The high pressure system that follows this system will keep a lot of the active weather out of the state.

Sunshine will return and we will begin to warm up on Wednesday.