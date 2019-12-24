Taylor’s Forecast: Warm Christmas Eve, expect a wet weekend

Today will be another warm day across Kansas. Highs will top out at 66 with partly cloudy skies.

You will definitely notice the breezy southerly winds today which will help to warm temperatures. Winds are weaker out northwest so temperatures will be cooler.

A system out west is tracking towards Kansas today. This will keep clouds overhead, but it will weaken as it moves east.

Sprinkles are possible out west this evening through early tomorrow morning. The moisture with this system is not very impressive. Even though we will not get a lot of rain from this front, we will get cooler temperatures.

Temperatures will begin to drop after Christmas day and through the weekend.

A more impressive system will move through on Friday and Saturday. This event could bring rain and some snow to Kansas.

Most of the state will be above freezing so rain is more likely on Friday evening and through the day Saturday. The northwestern side of the state will have a better chance for snow and a wintry mix. Temperatures will bottom out on Sunday and warm back up to Monday.