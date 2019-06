A quiet start to the day as the sun rises but an isolated shower or storm can't be ruled out through sunrise. It's a slim chance so most of us will stay dry through the morning, which will heat up quickly.

We'll go from low 70s to upper 80s by the lunch hour. The humidity will make it feel hotter due to strong south winds continuing to pull moisture into Kansas. Even though winds will be gusty again today they won't be strong enough to knock you off of your feet. Highs will be in the low to upper 90s with some heat indices reaching the triple digits.