Taylor’s Forecast: Muggy day and another round of rain tonight.

Storms track north this morning out of Kansas, but redevelopment behind the initial system could cause a wet day for some.

There is a Dense Fog Advisory issued until 10 this morning for our northern communities. The visibility on many roads will be low, so take precautions while driving.

Scattered showers will continue throughout the day, but most will stay dry.

Strong southerly winds will bring warm, moist air to Kansas.

A warm and muggy day is in store for our Sunday. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s.

Storms will begin to develop this evening across western Kansas.

Scattered showers will linger through the day on Monday. The system will primarily stay in the west, but sprinkle or two could reach some south central neighborhoods.

Warm temperatures and strong winds enhance the risk for fires today. There is a Fire Weather Warning issued for western Kansas until 8 PM on Monday.

The week will start out warm and muggy, but a cold front that will track through the state on Tuesday and Wednesday will bring back fall-like temperatures for the end of the week.