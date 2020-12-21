Taylor’s Forecast: Warm start to the week but cooler weather to come

Today is another warm and comfortable day. Temperatures will top out in the mid 50s and low 60s which is about 15 to 20 degrees above average. The record is around 66 so it does not look like we will be breaking records today, but many will come close.

Mostly sunny skies are expected with increasing cloud cover tomorrow. Wind speeds will also drastically increase tomorrow to sustained wind about 15-30 mph and gusts even greater. Temperatures will be warm again, similar to today, but the wind will make it much less comfortable.

The wind will turn around behind a cold front that will pass through on Wednesday. Shower chances are still very slim due to dry conditions. Areas to the north and east will be favorable for more moisture. This could cause travel problems for those going out of state, but not here in Kansas.

Christmas Eve will be on the chilly side, but temperatures will warm for Christmas day.

We dry off to end the work week, but another round of wet weather will kickoff the weekend. Temperatures will return to about normal during this time as well.