Taylor’s Forecast: Warm start to the weekend, cold front expected tonight

Temperatures this morning are slightly above freezing for most. The day starts out chilly but temperatures will be above average this afternoon. Highs will top out in the 60s and 70s.

Clouds will filter into the atmosphere ahead of the cold front. Sprinkles are possible behind the front.

This system is not too impressive when it comes to moisture. It is also quick moving due to a high pressure system pushing it east so rain accumulation will be small.

The high pressure system will clear out clouds on Sunday evening.

Temperatures take a dip into the 50s after the cold front on Sunday. Early next week, highs will be above average in the mid to low 60s.

A more impressive system is possible later in the week when another cold front will drop temperatures and bring showers to most of Kansas.